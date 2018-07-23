News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 23 2018 - 14:07

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

Rosoboronexport / Youtube

Russia has reportedly delivered $200 million worth of weapons to Armenia as part of a loan deal Moscow extended to help Yerevan build up its military capabilities.

Moscow granted Armenia a $200 million credit in 2015 to buy Russian weapons and modernize its armed forces. The country’s new prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, who took office following peaceful anti-corruption protests this spring, has since promised to continue pursuing friendly relations with Russia.

Under the agreement, Armenia purchased missile launchers, surface-to-air missile systems and ground-based radio reconnaissance technology, the state-run TASS news agency said.

“The arms provided under the $200 million contract are advanced and modern, and are not even in service yet in Russia,” the Armenpress news agency quoted Armenia's Defense Minister David Tonoyan as saying Sunday.

In addition sniper rifles, guided missiles and grenade launchers, Russia’s RBC business portal reported in 2016 that Moscow was due to send Armenia BM-30 multiple launch rocket systems.

Armenia hosts a Russian military base near its second-largest city of Gyumri and is heavily reliant on Moscow’s support in its regional dispute with Azerbaijan.

On Sunday, Armenia’s defense ministry denied reports that Yerevan would reconsider the status of Russia’s base in the country after an incident in which the Russian military held firing exercises without warning local residents.

