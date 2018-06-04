News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 04 2018 - 17:06

Russia Sentences Ukrainian Journalist to 12 Years for Espionage

Roman Sushchenko (Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS)

A Russian court has sentenced Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko to 12 years in jail on charges of spying for Ukraine.

Russia's FSB Security Service detained Sushchenko, 49, in 2016 after he flew into Moscow from Paris where he worked as a correspondent for Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform. He was accused of gathering secrets about Russia's military, charges which he has denied.

Read More
Ukrainian Journalist Detained in Moscow Accused of Spying

Mark Feygin, his lawyer, said on Monday a Moscow court had found his client guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in a maximum security prison. Feygin said he would appeal against the verdict on Tuesday.

The state prosecution had asked to put Sushchenko behind bars for 14 years, the Mediazona news website reported.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the verdict as unlawful and politically motivated.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Kiev Arrests Russian State News Director Over 'Information War' Against Ukraine
News
May 15 2018
Kiev Arrests Russian State News Director Over 'Information War' Against Ukraine
Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal Discharged From U.K. Hospital
News
May 18 2018
Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal Discharged From U.K. Hospital
Russian Journalist Injured in Shelling of Separatists in Eastern Ukraine
News
May 18 2018
Russian Journalist Injured in Shelling of Separatists in Eastern Ukraine

Latest news

Putin Expands Powers With New 'Counter-Sanctions' Law
News
June 04 2018
Putin Expands Powers With New 'Counter-Sanctions' Law
Russian Cossacks to Report Kissing Same-Sex World Cup Fans to Police, Media Says
News
June 04 2018
Russian Cossacks to Report Kissing Same-Sex World Cup Fans to Police, Media Says
Kremlin Propagandist Swears by Kim Jong Un’s ‘Smile’
Meanwhile…
June 04 2018
Kremlin Propagandist Swears by Kim Jong Un’s ‘Smile’

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox