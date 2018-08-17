Russia Sends Diplomatic Protest Note to U.S. Over Mission Closures

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a diplomatic protest note to the U.S. State Department for its closure of several Russian foreign policy consulates and missions that have marked increasing tensions between the two nations in the past several years.

The United States has shuttered Russian consulates, seized diplomatic compounds and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in response to allegations against Russia of interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and involvement in the Novichok nerve agent attack in Britain.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued the protest note in response to what it said was the “continuing breach of international law by the United States with regard to the diplomatic missions and consular posts of the Russian Federation,” according to an online statement published Friday.