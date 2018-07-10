Russia Sends Cargo to Space Station With Record Speed

A Russian spacecraft has set a new speed record for sending cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).

Russian freighters and spacecraft carrying crews usually take at least six hours and four orbits around Earth to reach the space station. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo supplier and Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus take several days to reach the station.

This time around, the Russian Progress freighter travelled from Earth to the ISS in three hours and 40 minutes. Carrying almost three tons of fuel, air, tools, food and care packages for the crew, the Progress completed only two orbits around the planet before docking at the station.