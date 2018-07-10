News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 10 2018 - 12:07

Russia Sends Cargo to Space Station With Record Speed

Twitter

A Russian spacecraft has set a new speed record for sending cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).

Russian freighters and spacecraft carrying crews usually take at least six hours and four orbits around Earth to reach the space station. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo supplier and Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus take several days to reach the station.

This time around, the Russian Progress freighter travelled from Earth to the ISS in three hours and 40 minutes. Carrying almost three tons of fuel, air, tools, food and care packages for the crew, the Progress completed only two orbits around the planet before docking at the station.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, attributed the speedy delivery time and fewer loops around the Earth’s orbit to the improved capacity of the Soyuz 2.1 carrier rocket.

NASA predicted the freighter’s “expedited capability ... may be used on future Russian cargo and crew launches” in its coverage of the Russian cargo spacecraft’s launch last week.

The Progress carrier will stay docked to the ISS until January 2019, when it will be stuffed with trash and sent to burn up in the atmosphere, the Space.com website reports.

Russian Rocket Launch Sparks UFO Conspiracy
Meanwhile…
June 18 2018
Russian Rocket Launch Sparks UFO Conspiracy
Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force
News
June 20 2018
Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force
Russian Cosmonaut Captures Satellite Passing Space Station
Meanwhile…
June 21 2018
Russian Cosmonaut Captures Satellite Passing Space Station

Latest news

Prominent Activists Detained Protesting for Chechen Human Rights Leader
News
July 10 2018
Prominent Activists Detained Protesting for Chechen Human Rights Leader
Russia Responds to British Defense Minister's Novichok Accusation
News
July 10 2018
Russia Responds to British Defense Minister's Novichok Accusation
After Russia's Shock World Cup Run, Fans Ask: 'Where Was Putin?'
News
July 10 2018
After Russia's Shock World Cup Run, Fans Ask: 'Where Was Putin?'

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter