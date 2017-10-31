Russia Sees Near 100% Spike in Tesla Sales

Almost twice as many Tesla electric cars have been sold in Russia this year compared to 2016, the car market research agency Autostat said Monday.

Autostat estimates there are a total of 215 Teslas in Russia, even though the U.S. automaker has not officially launched in the country. Elon Musk’s Tesla is reportedly in the market for an office, service centers and a showroom in Moscow.

Twenty-four Teslas were sold in Russia between January and September 2016, Autostat said on Monday. This year, 46 of the electric cars have sold in Russia.

Autostat says the environmentally friendly Model X SUV is responsible for the hike in popularity, with 34 sold in Russia so far this year.

The Bell outlet reported two months ago that billionaire Roman Abramovich was Russia’s biggest buyer. He has reportedly purchased 20 Teslas as gifts for friends and business partners, including a museum director and a Jewish community leader.

Although there are no registered maintenance or charging facilities for Teslas in Russia, its website says it plans to soon install five charging points outside major cities. In Moscow, City Hall said last month it opened seven charging locations.