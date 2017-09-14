Russian Top Defense Official Says Zapad Exercises Don’t Pose Threat to Europe

A senior Russian Defense Ministry official aimed to soothe fears over large-scale joint military exercises on Europe’s doorstep this week, saying the drills are purely defensive in nature.

The week-long “Zapad 2017” drills in neighboring Belarus kicked off on Thursday, with the participation of around 13,000 troops and hundreds of tanks, aircraft, warships and other military hardware.

The war games spanning the borders of Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have caused concern among NATO countries that Russia could be planning military action at a time of tense relations with the West. NATO this summer deployed additional forces in eastern Europe and the Baltics.

