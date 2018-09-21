News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 21 2018 - 11:09
By Reuters

Russia Says U.S. Is Playing With Fire by Imposing 60th Sanctions Package Since 2011

Sergei Ryabkov / Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russia on Friday called a new wave of U.S. sanctions misguided, saying Washington's habit of using sanctions against Moscow risked undermining global stability and was part of a dangerous game.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the Chinese military on Thursday for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia, in breach of a sweeping U.S. sanctions law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, something Russia denies.

The administration also blacklisted an additional 33 people and entities associated with the Russian military and intelligence.

Read More
U.S. Sanctions China for Buying Russian Fighter Jets, Missiles

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement it seemed to Moscow that imposing sanctions on Russia had become a national U.S. pastime, noting that the latest wave of restrictions was the 60th sanctions package since 2011.

"Each new round of sanctions proves our foe's complete lack of success in pressuring Russia with previous such attempts," said Ryabkov, who added that Washington would never succeed in dictating its conditions to Moscow.

"It would be not bad if they remembered about the concept of global stability which they are unthinkingly undermining by whipping up tensions in Russia-U.S. relations. Playing with fire is stupid and can become dangerous." 

U.S. Lawmakers Push for More Sanctions on 'Menace' Russia
News
Aug. 22 2018
U.S. Lawmakers Push for More Sanctions on 'Menace' Russia
Russia Braces for Weaker Ruble, Lower Growth Due to U.S. Sanctions
News
Aug. 23 2018
Russia Braces for Weaker Ruble, Lower Growth Due to U.S. Sanctions
Deutsche Bank London Threatens to Terminate Business With Russia
News
Aug. 23 2018
Deutsche Bank London Threatens to Terminate Business With Russia

Latest news

Russian Government Proposes Extra $10Bln to 'Stimulate' State Officials
News
Sept. 21 2018
Russian Government Proposes Extra $10Bln to 'Stimulate' State Officials
U.S. Sanctions Driving Russian Billionaires Into Putin’s Arms
Business
Sept. 21 2018
U.S. Sanctions Driving Russian Billionaires Into Putin’s Arms
Russia's Biggest Oil Producers Have Never Had It so Good
Business
Sept. 21 2018
Russia's Biggest Oil Producers Have Never Had It so Good
By Reuters

Most read

City

Scandinavia Restaurant: RIP

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints

News

U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections

News

Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat

Sign up for our weekly newsletter