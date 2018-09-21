Russia Says U.S. Is Playing With Fire by Imposing 60th Sanctions Package Since 2011

Russia on Friday called a new wave of U.S. sanctions misguided, saying Washington's habit of using sanctions against Moscow risked undermining global stability and was part of a dangerous game.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the Chinese military on Thursday for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia, in breach of a sweeping U.S. sanctions law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, something Russia denies.

The administration also blacklisted an additional 33 people and entities associated with the Russian military and intelligence.