News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 04 2018 - 15:10
By Reuters

Russia: Accusations of Spies Behind Cyber Attacks Are 'Diabolical' Cocktail

Maria Zakharova (Artyom Geodakyan / TASS)

Russia has dismissed allegations by Britain and the Netherlands of running a global campaign of cyber attacks to undermine democracies, including a thwarted attempt to hack into the United Nations chemical weapons watchdog while it was analyzing a Russian poison used to attack a spy.

Speaking at a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the reports a "diabolical perfume cocktail" of allegations by someone with a "rich imagination." 

Russia's embassy to London said in a statement that British accusations that Russian spies were behind global cyber attacks lacked proof and were part of a crude disinformation campaign.

"This statement is irresponsible," the embassy said. "As is traditional, it is not backed by any proof and is another element in an anti-Russian campaign being conducted by the British government."

But the accusations deepen Moscow's isolation at a time when its diplomatic ties with the West have been downgraded over the poisoning of an ex-spy in England and it is under U.S. and EU sanctions over its actions in Ukraine.

Chemical Weapons Watchdog Confirms Novichok Use in Amesbury
News
Sept. 05 2018
Chemical Weapons Watchdog Confirms Novichok Use in Amesbury
Two Russians Charged in Attempted Murder of Skripals
News
Sept. 05 2018
Two Russians Charged in Attempted Murder of Skripals
'This Tells Us Nothing': Russia Reacts to Novichok Poisoning Charges
News
Sept. 05 2018
'This Tells Us Nothing': Russia Reacts to Novichok Poisoning Charges

Latest news

Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source
News
Oct. 04 2018
Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source
Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster
News
Oct. 04 2018
Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster
U.S. Indicts 7 Russian Intel Officers in Alleged Doping Scandal Hack
News
Oct. 04 2018
U.S. Indicts 7 Russian Intel Officers in Alleged Doping Scandal Hack
By Reuters

Most read

News

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

News

Anglo-American School in St. Petersburg Closes After 40 Years

Meanwhile…

Russian Deputy Calls to Prosecute Feminists After Viral ‘Manspreading’ Video

News

More Than 150 Russian Sailors Have Been Stranded in Ports Worldwide

News

Russia Has a Vaccination Problem

Sign up for our weekly newsletter