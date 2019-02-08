News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 08 2019 - 16:02
By Reuters

Russia Says Ready for Talks With Netherlands on MH17

Moskva News Agency

Russia is ready to engage in talks with the Netherlands about the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17, Interfax news agency cited Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Friday.

Read More
MH17: In Search of Justice (Op-ed)

The Dutch government said earlier this week it was "increasingly confident" that Russian officials would be willing to meet soon for private talks on who was responsible for the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight in 2014.



Latest news

Russia's Investigative Committee Seeks Donations for Archangel Statue, Reports Say
News
Feb. 08 2019
Russia's Investigative Committee Seeks Donations for Archangel Statue, Reports Say
After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests
News
Feb. 08 2019
After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests
Infinity Pools, Siberian Style: Russian Social Media Imagines Another Reality
Meanwhile…
Feb. 08 2019
Infinity Pools, Siberian Style: Russian Social Media Imagines Another Reality
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

News

Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter