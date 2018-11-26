News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 26 2018 - 16:11
By Reuters

Russia Says It Is Planning for New U.S. Nuclear Missiles in Europe

mil.ru

Russia said on Monday it was planning for a U.S. deployment of new nuclear missiles in Europe following Washington’s planned withdrawal from a landmark Cold war-era arms control treaty despite the United States denying it has such plans.

Russia is keen to dissuade U.S. President Donald Trump from carrying out a threat for Washington to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty which eliminated both countries’ land-based short- and intermediate-range nuclear missiles from Europe.

Both countries accuse each other of violating the 1987 treaty and President Vladimir Putin and Trump are due to discuss the matter at the G20 in Argentina later this month.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told a news conference on Monday that Moscow wanted to save the treaty and was open to talks on the issue with Washington.

Read More
Russia’s Superpower Status Teeters with INF Treaty (Op-ed)

But Ryabkov, who accused the United States of violating the accord with missile deployments in Poland and Romania, said he thought the chances of a change of heart were slim and said Russia's military planners were prepared for such a scenario.

A Skeptical Moscow 

NATO’s top official said in October he did not believe there would be new deployments of U.S. missiles in Europe and U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said Washington was a long way from taking decisions about deploying missiles in Europe.

Ryabkov said Moscow was skeptical about assertions from U.S. and NATO officials that no such new missiles would be deployed.

"We hear (the denials) but nothing more," said Ryabkov. "Plans have been changed many times before. We don't want to be disappointed in our (U.S.) colleagues again and therefore we are assuming the worst case scenario in our military planning."

Ryabkov said he believed the United States would be able to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe "within years," something he said would fuel a dangerous arms race.

Read More
After Ditching the INF Treaty, the U.S. Risks Further Isolation (Op-ed)

"We can't ignore the potential deployment of new American missiles on territory from where they will be a threat to Russia and its allies," the TASS news agency cited him as saying.

"In the event of such a deployment the Americans would gain significant extra capabilities, allowing them to strike at targets deep inside Russia."

Putin has previously said that Russia would be forced to target any European countries that agreed to host U.S. nuclear missiles.

Ryabkov said it was too early to speak about specific military retaliatory steps, but said Moscow's response would be "effective" and "relatively inexpensive."

Massive Floating Dock Sinks, Damaging Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier
News
Oct. 30 2018
Massive Floating Dock Sinks, Damaging Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier
NATO and Russia Hold Rare Talks on Military Drills, INF Missile Treaty
News
Nov. 01 2018
NATO and Russia Hold Rare Talks on Military Drills, INF Missile Treaty
Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
News
Nov. 14 2018
Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports

Latest news

Ex-Chechen Official Sentenced for Shooting Gun in Moscow Wedding Procession
News
Nov. 27 2018
Ex-Chechen Official Sentenced for Shooting Gun in Moscow Wedding Procession
Russian Military Issues Secure Thumb Drives to Prevent Leaks — Reports
News
Nov. 27 2018
Russian Military Issues Secure Thumb Drives to Prevent Leaks — Reports
Trump Says He Does Not Like Russia-Ukraine Situation
News
Nov. 26 2018
Trump Says He Does Not Like Russia-Ukraine Situation
By Reuters

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Turkey Charges Erdogan Foe Gulen for 2016 Murder of Russian Ambassador

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

Sign up for our weekly newsletter