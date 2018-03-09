News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 09 2018 - 12:03
By Reuters

Russia Says London Spreading Propaganda Over Spy Poisoning

Aleksandr Sherbak / TASS

Britain's warnings of retaliation if it is proven Russia was behind the poisoning of a double agent are propaganda and not serious, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer now living in Britain, and his adult daughter, are critically ill in hospital after being exposed to a nerve agent in the British provincial city of Salisbury. British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday her government will respond appropriately if evidence shows Moscow was behind the attack on Skripal, who served time in a Russian jail for spying for Britain before he was released in a spy swap.

Read More
If Russia's Role in Nerve Attack Proved, Britain Will Respond, Says Theresa May

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Lavrov said Russian officials had not received a single fact or piece of concrete evidence about what happened to Skripal and his daughter.

"What we see is only news reports ... saying that if it is Russia, then a response is going to be given that Russia is going to remember forever. That is not serious. This is propaganda fair and square and it is trying to raise tensions," Lavrov said.

"If someone wants us to engage in an investigation, be that on the poisoning of the UK subject or the rumours about alleged interference in the electoral campaign of the U.S., if you really need our assistance, then we will be willing to contemplate this possibility if we have the necessary data and facts."

"But in order to have a serious conversation ... you have to use the official channels," Lavrov said. 

U.S. Is Preparing Europe to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia — Lavrov
News
Feb. 28 2018
U.S. Is Preparing Europe to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia — Lavrov
Russia Proposes Tillerson-Lavrov Meeting in Ethiopia This Week
News
March 05 2018
Russia Proposes Tillerson-Lavrov Meeting in Ethiopia This Week
Police Officer Harmed by Nerve Agent in Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Now Talking
News
March 08 2018
Police Officer Harmed by Nerve Agent in Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Now Talking

Latest news

Russian Fugitive Psychic Arrested for Possession of 'Magic Salt'
Meanwhile…
March 09 2018
Russian Fugitive Psychic Arrested for Possession of 'Magic Salt'
Russian Lawmaker Says Sexual Harassment Legislation Would Be 'Excessive'
News
March 09 2018
Russian Lawmaker Says Sexual Harassment Legislation Would Be 'Excessive'
Russia 'Hopeful' After U.S. Senators Urge Weapons Dialogue — Lawmakers
News
March 09 2018
Russia 'Hopeful' After U.S. Senators Urge Weapons Dialogue — Lawmakers
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox