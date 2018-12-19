News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 19 2018 - 16:12
By Reuters

Russia Says it Won't Let U.S. Inspect Missile at Heart of Nuclear Dispute

Youtube

Russia said on Wednesday it would not let the United States inspect a new nuclear-capable cruise missile at the heart of a dispute between Washington and Moscow that risks unravelling a landmark arms control treaty.

Washington has threatened to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), alleging that the new Russian missile, the Novator 9M729 (called SSC-8 by NATO), violates the pact, which bans either side from stationing short and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Russia says the missile's range puts it outside the treaty altogether and is not as long as Washington alleges, meaning that it is fully compliant with the INF. It has accused the United States of inventing a false pretext to exit a treaty it wants to leave anyway so as to develop new missiles.

The United States issued Russia a 60-day ultimatum earlier this month to come clean about the alleged missile violation and return to "full and verifiable compliance." That means Moscow is under pressure to scrap the new missile and its launchers.

However, Russia said on Wednesday it had no intention of letting U.S. inspectors look at the missile, which it said had not been tested at the longer range that Washington alleges.

Read More
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says

"We don't feel right now that such a step would be justified from either a political or a technical point of view," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily newspaper published on Wednesday.

Ryabkov accused Washington of "extremely intrusive" attempts to shine a light on Russian rocket manufacturing and said that Washington had in the past rebuffed Russian requests to look inside U.S. submarines under another arms control treaty.

Any such inspections - if they were to happen - should not be unilateral but should take place in both countries, he added.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said on Nov. 30 that Russia has already deployed multiple battalions of 9M729 missiles and that they posed a direct threat to most of Europe and parts of Asia.

Russian military experts asked their U.S. counterparts several days ago to hold consultations on the missile dispute, but had not yet received any response, Ryabkov said. 

Russia's New Laser Weapons Systems Enter Into Service, Military Says
News
Dec. 05 2018
Russia's New Laser Weapons Systems Enter Into Service, Military Says


Latest news

Decade-Old Corpses Discovered in Moscow Cancer Ward
Meanwhile…
Dec. 19 2018
Decade-Old Corpses Discovered in Moscow Cancer Ward
Lithuanians Charged With Spying for Russia
News
Dec. 19 2018
Lithuanians Charged With Spying for Russia
Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina
News
Dec. 19 2018
Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring

Sign up for our weekly newsletter