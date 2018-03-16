News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 16 2018 - 17:03

Russia Says It Will Investigate Poisoning of Skripal's Daughter

Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of Yulia Skripal, daughter of former double agent Sergei Skripal, and what it said was the murder of another Russian in Britain.

Yulia Skripal is a Russian citizen, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

It said it was also investigating what it called the murder in Britain of Nikolai Glushkov, 68, an associate of late Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky.

Russian investigators said in the same statement they were ready to cooperate with their British counterparts. 

