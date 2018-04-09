News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
April 09 2018 - 10:04
By Reuters

Russia Says Israeli War Planes Behind Syrian Air Base Attack

theaviationist.com

The Russian military said on Monday that two Israeli F-15 war planes had carried out strikes on a Syrian air base on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying the Israeli war planes had carried out the strikes from Lebanese air space, and that Syrian air defence systems had shot down five of eight missiles fired.

Asked about the Russian statement, an Israeli military spokesman said he had no immediate comment.

Syrian state TV said on Monday the United States was suspected of striking an air base hours after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a "big price to pay" as aid groups said dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a rebel-held town.

