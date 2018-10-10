Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case

Danish and Estonian financial crime agencies have not asked Russia to help investigate a massive money laundering scandal at Danske Bank involving Russian and other account holders, Russia's financial monitoring service told Reuters on Wednesday.

The scandal involves 200 billion euros ($230 billion) in transactions processed by Denmark's biggest bank via its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, many of which the bank said last month it thinks are suspicious.

"As of today, we have not received any official request from Estonian or Danish law enforcement agencies or financial intelligence units (for) assistance within the existing international agreements and obligations," Rosfinmonitoring said in an email reply to questions from Reuters.

Some 23 percent of the incoming funds in the Estonian non-resident portfolio, the centre of the scandal, came from Russia, Danske Bank said in its report last month.

"It is really criticisable that the Danish authorities did not reach out to the Russians. It would have been very relevant to ask them, to find out: where does the money come from," Jakob Dedenroth Bernhoft, a Copenhagen-based expert on anti money laundering, told Reuters.

The case has, along with one involving Dutch financial group ING, prompted European authorities to call for stricter regulation of the financial sector.

Andrea Enria, head of the European Union's banking watchdog, said on Monday it had launched an inquiry into the Danish financial regulator's handling of the Danske case.