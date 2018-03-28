News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 28 2018 - 13:03
By Reuters

Russia Says Britain Might Be Involved in Skripal Poisoning

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday demanded from London to prove British spies did not poison a former double agent in England, saying in the absence of such proof it would regard the incident as an attempt on the lives of Russian citizens.

Ties between London and Moscow are badly strained by the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. Britain alleges Russia was to blame, but Moscow says it had no involvement.

Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning

"An analysis of all the circumstances ... leads us to think of the possible involvement in it (the poisoning) of the British intelligence services," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"If convincing evidence to the contrary is not presented to the Russian side we will consider that we are dealing with an attempt on the lives of our citizens as a result of a massive political provocation." 

