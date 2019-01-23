Putin Says Any Deal to End Land Row With Japan Needs Public Support

Any deal to end a territorial row with Japan needs public backing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, giving a nod to widespread Russian opposition to ceding territory to Japan.

Shortly before Putin met Abe in the Kremlin for the latest round of talks on the dispute over a chain of islands in the Pacific Ocean, Russian police detained 11 people protesting against territorial concessions outside the Japanese embassy in Moscow.

The islands — known in Russia as the Kuril Islands and in Japan as the Northern Territories — were seized by Soviet troops at the end of World War II. Since then, Tokyo has been seeking their return.

Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War II hostilities because of the dispute.