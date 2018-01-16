Russia Said to Discuss Opening Fiscal Taps After Austerity Years

(Bloomberg) — Russia’s government is discussing a proposal to turn on the fiscal taps in the biggest domestic spending spree since President Vladimir Putin last ran for re-election in 2012, said three people with knowledge of the matter.

The Kremlin is considering a plan that will raise outlays on transport and roads by about 30 percent over the next three years and provide a boost of about 20 percent to spending on health care and education, according to one of the people.

Details of how the increases might be financed haven’t yet been worked out, though cuts to spending in areas like security, as well as tax increases and a wider deficit, are among the options, the people said. They asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Putin’s economic aide, Andrey Belousov, is spearheading the proposed budget overhaul, they said. Some of the moves were initially outlined by former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, according to a presentation by his research center that was seen by Bloomberg.

Business daily Vedomosti earlier reported that Russia may shift budget expenditures to social needs while cutting other spending or boosting tax collection to accommodate the increase.