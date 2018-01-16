News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
50 minutes ago Moscow Gets 6 Minutes of Sunlight in December
56 minutes ago Russia Said to Discuss Opening Fiscal Taps After Austerity Years
1 hour ago Independent Russian Pollster Banned From Releasing Data During Elections
Meanwhile…
Moscow Gets 6 Minutes of Sunlight in December
News
Independent Russian Pollster Banned From Releasing Data During Elections
City
Husky Racing in Moscow
Meanwhile…
Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia Said to Discuss Opening Fiscal Taps After Austerity Years

Jan 16, 2018 — 10:21

Russia Said to Discuss Opening Fiscal Taps After Austerity Years

Jan 16, 2018 — 10:21

(Bloomberg) — Russia’s government is discussing a proposal to turn on the fiscal taps in the biggest domestic spending spree since President Vladimir Putin last ran for re-election in 2012, said three people with knowledge of the matter.

The Kremlin is considering a plan that will raise outlays on transport and roads by about 30 percent over the next three years and provide a boost of about 20 percent to spending on health care and education, according to one of the people. 

Details of how the increases might be financed haven’t yet been worked out, though cuts to spending in areas like security, as well as tax increases and a wider deficit, are among the options, the people said. They asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Putin’s economic aide, Andrey Belousov, is spearheading the proposed budget overhaul, they said. Some of the moves were initially outlined by former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, according to a presentation by his research center that was seen by Bloomberg. 

Business daily Vedomosti earlier reported that Russia may shift budget expenditures to social needs while cutting other spending or boosting tax collection to accommodate the increase.

Putinomics Loses Its Power as Stagnation Starts Reign in Russia

The proposed boost would start to take effect in late 2018, with most of the effort focused on 2021-2022, two of the people said. That will bring spending on health care, education and infrastructure up by 2.3 percent of gross domestic product, the people said. At present, expenditures on the three amount to about 9 percent of GDP.

‘Dead End’

“There’s a risk that this will be limited to empty words in support of the need to reform, but in reality little will be done,” said Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist at BCS Financial Group, a Moscow brokerage. “The economic policy that’s currently being conducted is a dead end, it doesn’t produce the effect of economic growth or an improved standard of living.”

Putin faces little challenge as he looks to win a fourth presidential term in the election in March. But incomes have been slow to recover as Russia stumbles out of the longest recession since he first took power almost two decades ago. 

The government had been planning to hold spending on health, education and infrastructure little changed over the next few years as part of a drive to keep the budget deficit in check amid low oil prices.

The World Bank warned in November that “further cuts in health and education may jeopardize both economic growth and the well-being of the population.” 

At 3.6 percent of GDP in 2016, Russia’s spending on health care was far below the European Union’s average of 7.2 percent, it said in a report. The government also allocated 3.6 percent of GDP for education, compared with 4.9 percent for EU nations.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+