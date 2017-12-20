Russia Revamps Missile Defense Shield With 3 New Radars

Russia has been revamping its missile defense shield with the new-generation “Voronezh” early warning radar system, designed to detect ballistic missile attacks from up to 6,000 kilometers.

Three new missile-defense radars are now battle ready, the commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces has announced.

The three radars were deployed earlier this year in the Krasnoyarsk, Altai and Orenburg regions, and have now entered into operation, bringing the total number of new-generation systems to seven.

They are designed to provide “continuous radar monitoring of all directions vulnerable to a potential missile attack,” Colonel General Alexander Golovko was cited as saying by the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper Wednesday.

Golovko said that more than 50 ballistic missile launches were detected by the country’s defense shield in 2017.

