Russia Resumes Air Strikes Against Rebels in Idlib, Say Monitors

A Syrian rebel and a war monitor said Russian air strikes had resumed against insurgents in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday after several weeks.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has sworn to recapture every inch of Syria and has made big gains against rebels since Russia joined his war effort in 2015.

Last week, a source close to Damascus said the government was preparing a phased offensive to recover Idlib province, but Turkey, whose army has a string of observation posts around the edge of the rebel area, has warned against such an assault.