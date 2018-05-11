News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 11 2018 - 15:05

Russia Rejects Court Ruling to Compensate Ukrainian Firms for Crimea Annexation

Russian Ministry of Justice (Alexander Scherbak / TASS)

Russia's Justice Ministry has reiterated its rejection of the jurisdiction of a Hague court which ordered the country to compensate Ukrainian companies for losses incurred after the 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in March 2014 following a referendum rejected by most of the international community.

Read More
Ukraine Banks Seek Compensation From Russia for Crimean Losses

The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled this week that Russia must pay 18 Ukrainian businesses and one private entity a reported $159 million for lost assets in the seizure of Crimea.

“The Russian Federation doesn’t recognize the aforementioned decision because the arbitration lacks jurisdiction in considering the case,” the Justice Ministry told the RBC business daily Thursday.

Moscow has rejected the court’s jurisdiction since 2015.

At Soviet-Era Youth Camp in Crimea, Assad's Children 'Didn't Stick Out'
News
April 19 2018
At Soviet-Era Youth Camp in Crimea, Assad's Children 'Didn't Stick Out'
Dutch Firms Scrutinized for Allegedly Supplying Parts for Crimea's Kerch Bridge
Business
May 04 2018
Dutch Firms Scrutinized for Allegedly Supplying Parts for Crimea's Kerch Bridge

Latest news

Argentina Mocks Russian Gay Propaganda Law With Raunchy World Cup Ad
Meanwhile…
May 11 2018
Argentina Mocks Russian Gay Propaganda Law With Raunchy World Cup Ad
Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup
News
May 11 2018
Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup
Most Russians Don’t See Armenia-Style Revolution as Possible in Their Country — Poll
News
May 11 2018
Most Russians Don’t See Armenia-Style Revolution as Possible in Their Country — Poll

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox