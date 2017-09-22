Russia
Russia Registers 'Made in Prison' Trademark

Russia Registers 'Made in Prison' Trademark

Lev Fedoseyev / TASS

A “Made in Prison” label will soon appear on some products in Russia, according to an intellectual property application obtained by the Moskva news agency on Friday.

Russia has the highest incarceration rate in Europe, according to The World Prison Brief.

Russian observers say that limited oversight of the penitentiary system encourages corruption and abuse of prisoners’ labor, a primary asset of most correctional facilities in Russia.

Read more: How the Gulag Lives On in Russia's Prison Economy (Op-ed

The trademark application submitted by the Federal Prison Service (FSIN) to Rospatent describes the “Made in Prison” label as a phrase written in black Cyrillic letters, Moskva reported.

“The label is simple, distinctive and easy to recall.”

