News
Dec. 11 2018 - 17:12

Russia Is Ready to Publish Correspondence on Alleged U.S. Election 'Interference,' Official Says

U.S. Embassy Phnom Penh / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Russia is ready to publish its correspondence with the U.S. on its alleged "interference" in the 2016 elections, a top official at the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) national cyber security center has said. 

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign with hacking and propaganda, in an effort that included attempting to tilt the race in President Donald Trump's favor. Russia has consistently denied the claims.

U.S. Slaps Russians With Sanctions for Election Meddling and Cyber Attacks

Nikolai Murashov, the deputy director of the FSB’s National Computer Incident Coordination Center (NCCIC), said Tuesday that Moscow was ready to disclose the full correspondence between Russia and the United States on the alleged election interference, but said that it would need Washington’s consent to do so, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday. 

Murashov said that the U.S. had first approached Russia about the alleged hacking campaign in October 2016, after which the NCCIC analyzed the data and sent an “exhaustive answer” back to the American side prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

