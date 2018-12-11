Russia Is Ready to Publish Correspondence on Alleged U.S. Election 'Interference,' Official Says

Russia is ready to publish its correspondence with the U.S. on its alleged "interference" in the 2016 elections, a top official at the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) national cyber security center has said.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign with hacking and propaganda, in an effort that included attempting to tilt the race in President Donald Trump's favor. Russia has consistently denied the claims.