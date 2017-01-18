Russia 'Ready to Discuss' Scrapping U.S. Adoption Ban

Russia is ready to discuss scrapping its ban on U.S. families adopting Russian children, a top official has announced.

Valentina Matvienko, the speaker in Russia's higher house of parliament, the Federation Council, said that the Russian government was “open to dialogue.”

She claimed that the Kremlin had never wanted to keep the law in place, but accused the United States of refusing to work with Moscow officials.

“If the United States can guarantee our children's rights and well-being, if they are ready to cooperate with our diplomatic representatives, and if they can ensure that our officials are updated on the children's well-being, then there's no reason that everything can't 'return to normal,'” she said. “It was never our aim to keep this law in place.”