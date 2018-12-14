News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 14 2018 - 12:12
By Reuters

Russia Ready to Discuss Inspections With U.S. on Arms Treaty

Vladimir Yermakov (Mikhail Pochuyev / TASS)

Russia is ready to discuss mutual inspections with the United States in order to save the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, RIA news agency cited Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying on Friday.

The United States has accused Russia of flouting the Cold War-era accord and threatened to pull out of it.

Russia categorically rules out inspections being carried out on Russia on a unilateral basis, RIA cited Vladimir Yermakov, a foreign ministry official, as saying. 

