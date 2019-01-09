News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 09 2019 - 10:01
By Reuters

Russia Ready for Talks With U.S. On INF Arms Treaty, Official Says

Sergei Ryabkov (Denis Sinyakov / Reuters)

Russia is ready to hold consultations with the United States about the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty at diplomatic and military levels, the state-run TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

"We are ready for dialogue if the United States will be ready for this," Ryabkov told reporters in New Delhi, TASS reported.

"If it happens tomorrow, then we are ready tomorrow. But the dialogue should be on the basis of equality of rights," Ryabkov said.

