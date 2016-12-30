Russia Reacts to New U.S. Cyber-Warfare Sanctions

Outgoing Obama Administration Fires Off New Sanctions at Moscow Over Cyberattacks
The Obama administration has followed through on its threats to sanction the Kremlin in response to alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election earlier this year.
Vanity Fair Says It's ‘No Accident’ Putin and Lenin Share the Same Patronymic, Even Though They Don't
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more
Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash
Moscow 2016: The Prince and the Penguin
In Moscow, 2016 will go down as a complicated year. Perhaps it will be viewed as the first step toward a shiny, orderly dystopia. Or maybe it will go down in history as a year when more order (and pink penguins) were enforced on the unruly inhabitants.
Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance
Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more