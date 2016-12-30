Russia Reacts to New U.S. Cyber-Warfare Sanctions

The Kremlin and Russian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to the Obama administration's announcement of new sanctions in response to alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election.



Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was one of the first to respond to the news with a statement on her Facebook page late Thursday night.

"We talked about it for several years, that the people who lived in the White House for eight years are not an administration, but a group of angry and short-sighted foreign policy losers," Zakharova wrote in her post.

According to her, the American people had been "humiliated" by their own president.

On Friday morning the Kremlin weighed in on the matter, promising an "adequate response."

"From our point of view, such an action (the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions) from Washington, the current Washington administration is a manifestation of unfortunately unpredictable, and you could even say aggressive, foreign policy," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Also on Friday morning, CNN reported that Russian authorities had ordered the closure of the Anglo-American school in Moscow.