U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks leading up to Trump’s inauguration.

In Russia, news of the plea was played down over the weekend as the most recent chapter in a long-running political witch hunt buoyed by anti-Russian sentiment.

The charges against Flynn come as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. Multiple congressional committees are also investigating the extent of Russia’s 2016 U.S. presidential election interference.

Alexei Pushkov, a senior lawmaker, tweeted that the United States was filling a “bag of smoke.” He also asked what was so wrong about contacting the Russian ambassador.

“Is this a crime worthy of the electric chair?” the lawmaker wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

Mueller’s investigation is looking into whether Trump’s incoming administration worked to undermine a sitting president — Flynn and Kislyak reportedly discussed Russia’s response to sanctions imposed by U.S. President Barack Obama.