Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

Against all the odds, a defiant Russia side beat Spain on Sunday to enter the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in history since 1970. The game at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium got off to a horrid start for the home side, with Russia conceding a goal in the 12th minute, dampening expectations that were already exceedingly low after a 0-3 loss against Uruguay in the home side’s previous game in the tournament.

After leveling the score from a penalty at the end of the first half, Russia unexpectedly dragged the game into overtime, shockingly holding one of the best teams in the world from scoring for a full 120 minutes (Spain only scored from a Russian own-goal). The last time Russia played Spain in a major tournament, at the semifinals of Euro 2008 10 years ago, it was crushed 1-4, against what was Russia’s most successful team in the post-Soviet era. Despite managing just one shot on target against Spain’s nine during the game, Russia held out against waves of Spanish attacks to take the game into the first penalty shootout of the tournament. To a disbelieving crowd, the hosts beat the Iberian side 4-3 on penalties after goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev saved two Spanish penalties. "As we say in Russian, anyone can be a god if he tries,” Russia’s coach Stanislav Cherchesov told journalists before the match.



