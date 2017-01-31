Russia Proposes Devaluing Ruble by 10% - Reports

Russia’s Finance Ministry has proposed devaluing the ruble by 10 percent, according to media reports.

A weaker ruble could help the struggling Russian economy to reduce its budget deficits while the price of oil remains low.

The temporary fiscal policy could come into effect in February, the Reuters news agency reported Tuesday.

At current exchange rates of roughly 59 rubles to the U.S. dollar, oil prices would need to reach $76 dollars a barrel in order to balance Russia’s federal budget, according to Reuters calculations.

With oil prices instead languishing at $55 per barrel, the country’s budget deficit is currently 1.5 percent of GDP, or 464 billion rubles.