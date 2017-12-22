Russia Promotes New Rubles with Dabbing Babushka Music Video

Russia’s Central Bank has released a music video featuring a dabbing babushka and singing banking chief Elvira Nabiullina to popularize new banknotes set to enter nationwide circulation this month. The designs of the 200 and 2,000 ruble banknotes featuring landmarks in the annexed Crimean peninsula and Russia’s Far East were first unveiled last fall.

On Thursday, Russia’s central bank published a slick music video remake of the popular “Vladivostok 2000” song by the Mumiy Troll rock band to publicize the new banknotes.

Central Bank chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina makes a brief cameo in the video, while an elderly woman is shown performing the “dab” viral dance move.