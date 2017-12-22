News
23 hours ago Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
1 day ago Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
1 day ago Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
Get a Buzz On at Moscow's Electronic Music Scene
А Guide to Moscow Holiday Shopping
Tchaikovsky and Russian Toys in Klin
How to Decorate Your Christmas Tree, Russian Style
Russia Promotes New Rubles with Dabbing Babushka Music Video

Dec 22, 2017 — 13:06
— Update: Dec. 22 2017 — 14:23

Bank of Russia / Youtube

Russia’s Central Bank has released a music video featuring a dabbing babushka and singing banking chief Elvira Nabiullina to popularize new banknotes set to enter nationwide circulation this month. 

The designs of the 200 and 2,000 ruble banknotes featuring landmarks in the annexed Crimean peninsula and Russia’s Far East were first unveiled last fall.

Read more: Russia Unveils QR-Coded 200, 2,000 Ruble Bills

On Thursday, Russia’s central bank published a slick music video remake of the popular “Vladivostok 2000” song by the Mumiy Troll rock band to publicize the new banknotes.

Central Bank chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina makes a brief cameo in the video, while an elderly woman is shown performing the “dab” viral dance move. 

The bank’s video comes days after a news crew in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk filmed sales clerks rejecting a new 2,000 ruble bill.

One day after its publication, the video has fewer than 1,000 views on YouTube.

