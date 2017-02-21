Russia
Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions
1 hour ago Russia Mulls Capping Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy.'
15 hours ago Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York
Remembering Moscow's Man in New York
The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin
Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York
Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks
Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions
1 hour ago Russia Mulls Capping Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy.'
15 hours ago Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

Feb 21, 2017
— Update: 11:24

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

Feb 21, 2017
— Update: 11:24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Wong Maye-E / AP

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has drafted new sanctions against North Korea, officially halting the sale of Russian ships and helicopters to Pyongyang.

Once signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the new measures will also stop the import of North Korean copper, nickel, silver and zinc.

The sanctions will end many of the existing scientific exchange programs between Moscow and Pyongyang, forcing Russian officials to notify the UN Security Council before joint-projects take place.

While the Security Council will theoretically be able to veto new engineering and nuclear science exchange programs, the ultimate decision on whether projects will go ahead lies with the Kremlin. Medical exchange programs will also be allowed to continue.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution placing new sanctions on North Korea after Pyongyang launched a medium-range missile on Feb. 12. The missile fell into the Sea of Japan.

Recognizing a Problem

20 hours ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

13 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

20 hours ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

