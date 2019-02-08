Russia Pledges Response to Norwegian Military Activity

Russia on Thursday accused Norway of pushing ahead with a military build-up which it said increased the risks of military action and required some kind of Russian response.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Moscow had watched as NATO member Norway had become more and more active in helping the Western military alliance build up its presence in the Arctic region.

Zakharova singled out what she said was a Norwegian plan to this year equip a port near Tromso to be able to receive nuclear submarines.