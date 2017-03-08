Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

Just weeks after Russia's State Duma scrapped prison sentences for “first-time” abusers, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed new proposals that pledge stricter legislation against domestic violence.

Medvedev signed Russia's latest strategy for tackling gender inequality on Wednesday, International Women's Day.

The government document said that improving legislation to combat violence in the family was key to protecting women and ensuring they could play a full role in Russian society.

The document also pledged that the state would improve childcare provision for children aged three to seven, promote flexible working hours, and provide information programs to engage women in politics.