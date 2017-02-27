Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold

Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya
3 hours ago
Russian oil giant Rosneft could be preparing sell its assets in Chechnya to the republic's regional government.
Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali
On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more