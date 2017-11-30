News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
9 hours ago Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
10 hours ago Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’
News
Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
News
Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
News
Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’
News
Rainbow Flags Get Green Light at Russia's World Cup
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia Plans To Increase 2018 Election Turnout With Memes and Selfies

Nov 30, 2017 — 11:40
— Update: 11:40

Russia Plans To Increase 2018 Election Turnout With Memes and Selfies

Nov 30, 2017 — 11:40
— Update: 11:40

Two Russian advertising agencies will lead the PR drive to increase voter turnout in next year’s presidential elections, officials announced on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to run in the March 2018 election, extending his tenure into 2024. Reports suggest Putin could announce his bid for a fourth term in December when the Central Election Commission said it plans to kick-off the campaign.

Putin Is Reportedly Deciding How to Announce His 2018 Presidential Bid

The commission awarded the get-out-the-vote contract to public relations agency IMA-Consulting in late August. The Moscow-based firm proposed to boost the youth vote through the use of memes and selfies.

Another firm, Mikhailov & Partners, was chosen to partner with IMA-Consulting to promote the presidential election through social media, the election commission announced Wednesday. A representative of the firm said that it would target voters on Yandex, Mail.ru and YouTube, RBC business news portal reported Wednesday.

“Of course, voters will decide themselves about who to vote for, but our goal will be to provide them with the information necessary to make that decision,” the RBC business portal cited Ella Pamfilova, chief of the election commission, as saying at a press conference on Wednesday.

Pamfilova said the election commission plans to spend a total of 770 million rubles ($13 million) on the publicity drive, RBC reported. IMA-Consulting will receive 37 million, while Mikhailov & Partners will receive a higher amount that has yet to be finalized, Pamfilova said.

“We have three goals — to increase awareness among the audience, to create trust and to raise the level of participation,” a representative of Mikhailov & Partners told RBC.

Related
News
Russian Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Announces Presidential Bid
News
Russian Tech Firm Wins U.S. Intelligence Prize Amid Hacking Fears
News
Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Says He’s Not Running for President (Yet)
News
Putin Is Reportedly Deciding How to Announce His 2018 Presidential Bid
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+