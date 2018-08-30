Russia Plans New Anti-Aircraft Base in the Arctic
The Russian military plans to build a new anti-aircraft base in the Arctic, The Siberian Times reported.
A Russian military doctrine signed in 2014 tasks the Armed Forces with maintaining the country’s strategic interests in the Arctic.
A Northern Fleet command arrived in the remote military settlement of Tiksi on Wednesday, where it hammered the “first pile of the new military garrison” into permafrost, reported The Siberian Times.
The command will oversee amphibious assault exercises. “We plan to develop an anti-aircraft defense unit here in Tiksi, it will become part of the 45th army,” Northern Fleet commander Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov was quoted as saying to The Siberian Times.
The new base will join Arctic anti-aircraft systems in Kotelny Island and Franz Josef Land, the outlet cited him as saying.
The military expects to finish building the base, which will house 100 servicemen, in the next six months, The Siberian Times reported.
The new base gives a “new breath of life” to the barren areas of the republic of Sakha, the region’s acting head, Aysen Nikolayev, was cited as saying.
