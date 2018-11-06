News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 06 2018 - 12:11

Russia Plans Long-Term Base on the Moon — Space Agency

Moskva News Agency

Russia plans to establish a long-term base on the moon as it aims to colonize it over the next two decades, the head of Russia’s federal space agency, Roscosmos, has said.

Roscosmos has received hundreds of applications from aspiring cosmonauts willing to become the first Russians to go to the moon by 2030. Russia’s new lunar exploration concept is scheduled to be drafted for Roscosmos sometime over the next week, its chief Dmitry Rogozin told state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.

Read More
Nearly 400 Aspiring Cosmonauts Apply to Go to the Moon

“We’re talking about creating a long-term base, obviously not [continuously] inhabited but one that can be visited,” Rogozin told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

“But in general, we will transition to robotic systems, or avatars, that will perform tasks on the lunar surface,” he was quoted as saying.

Rogozin did not indicate the dates for when the lunar base would be created.

A 2014 draft government program prepared by Roscosmos, Russian scientists and academics outlined a three-step plan toward manning the moon. Its final stage planned for 2030 envisions humans setting up infrastructure for a colony using local resources.

President Vladimir Putin pledged to launch a mission to Mars next year and has said Russia would launch a mission to the moon to explore the existence of water.

Rocket Carrying U.S.-Russian Space Crew Fails in Mid-Air
News
Oct. 11 2018
Rocket Carrying U.S.-Russian Space Crew Fails in Mid-Air
Russia Hopes U.S. Will Be Understanding About Soyuz Incident
News
Oct. 11 2018
Russia Hopes U.S. Will Be Understanding About Soyuz Incident
Rocket Failure Astronauts Will Go Back Into Space
News
Oct. 12 2018
Rocket Failure Astronauts Will Go Back Into Space

Latest news

Russian Multi-Millionaire Escapes Assassination Attempt, Media Report
News
Nov. 06 2018
Russian Multi-Millionaire Escapes Assassination Attempt, Media Report
Mass Brawl Reported in Moscow Mall Between Guards and Visitors
Meanwhile…
Nov. 06 2018
Mass Brawl Reported in Moscow Mall Between Guards and Visitors
86% of Large Russian Companies Fear New U.S. Sanctions – Report
Business
Nov. 06 2018
86% of Large Russian Companies Fear New U.S. Sanctions – Report

Most read

News

Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

Opinion

Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)

News

Data Leak Affects Thousands of Wealthy Moscow Residents

News

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina

News

Celebrating Centenary of GRU, Putin Praises Its 'Unique Abilities'

Sign up for our weekly newsletter