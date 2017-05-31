Russia To Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats
22 hours ago
Moldova has expelled five Russian diplomats amid tensions between the government and the president in Chisinau.
Konstantin Raikin stages Vladimir Zaitsev’s play about a young man whose parents struggle with the news that he is gay. Read more
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
1 day ago
'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes
Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless."
1 day ago
June premiere at Bolshoi
Alexander Titel stages Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera based on a Russian pagan tale of love. Read more