Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked 'Putin's Favorite Chef'
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run
Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands
Russia To Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

May 31, 2017 — 10:50
— Update: 10:56

May 31, 2017 — 10:50
— Update: 10:56

The Russian parliament is preparing new laws in a bid to clamp down on predatory microlenders.

Under the new laws, companies offering payday loans will be forced to set a maximum interest rate of 150 percent per annum. The average interest rate for Russian microlenders is currently nearly 600 percent, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported Wednesday.

Anatoly Aksakov, head of Russia's financial market parliamentary committee, confirmed that lawmakers were reviewing potential amendments to existing regulation, Kommersant reported. A spokesperson for Russia's Central Bank also said that experts were reviewing the plans, which could come into force by the end of 2017.

Officials began to prepare the regulations following a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin in April, condemning dishonest lenders.

"There are some loan companies who knowingly mislead people," Putin said. "As a result, most borrowers almost inevitably fall into a spiral of debt."

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

