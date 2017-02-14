Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

Russia's Defense Ministry has ordered 20,000 medals to award to soldiers fighting in Syria.

Officials first ordered a batch of 10,300 medals to honor those fighting in the Syrian campaign in the spring of 2016.



The second order will set the government back some 45,000 rubles ($786), the RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday.

Officials are also spending 11,000 rubles ($192) on 50 medals for soldiers who took part in the liberation of Palmyra, according to documents on the government’s official web portal.