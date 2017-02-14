Russia
Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'
Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief
Love and Race in Modern Russia
Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador
Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

Feb 14, 2017 — 18:16
— Update: 18:23

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

Feb 14, 2017 — 18:16
— Update: 18:23
Defense Ministry

Russia's Defense Ministry has ordered 20,000 medals to award to soldiers fighting in Syria.

Officials first ordered a batch of 10,300 medals to honor those fighting in the Syrian campaign in the spring of 2016.

The second order will set the government back some 45,000 rubles ($786), the RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday.

Officials are also spending 11,000 rubles ($192) on 50 medals for soldiers who took part in the liberation of Palmyra, according to documents on the government’s official web portal.

Read More: The New Axis - Russia, Turkey and Iran Take Over Syria (Op-Ed)

The medals are awarded to officers and civilians supporting troops in the conflict, as well as soldiers on the ground in the Middle Eastern country, RIA reported. The policy makes it difficult to use the number to guess how many Russians may be involved in the fighting, analysts told the news outlet.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in July 2016 giving Russian soldiers who had served in Syria full veteran status.The move guarantees soldiers the right to social support granted to all veterans under Russian law.

Love and Race in Modern Russia

6 hours ago

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers avoided sitting next to him. Even his marriage provoked speculation.

Opera

The Idiot

Premiere of Vainberg’s The Idiot at Bolshoi.

Tue. Feb. 14 Tue. Feb. 14
Bolshoi Theater / New Stage
7 p.m..

Vainberg’s opera based on Dostoyevsky’s novel as staged by Yevgeny Arye. Read more

Read more

6 hours ago
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
6 hours ago

Much like the United States, Russia has its own “Mexico.”

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Romance in Moscow

New issue — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
One Stop Shop

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

