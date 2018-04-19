Russia Opens Investigation Into Racist Chanting at Spartak Moscow Game

Russia has opened a repeat offense investigation into racist chants at an FC Spartak Moscow match, less than two months before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Spartak was placed on probation in March for racist chants during a Lokomotiv Moscow derby, one of three punishments the club faced this season for racism. Authorities have been cracking down on acts of hooliganism and xenophobia in the months running up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup that Russia hosts between June and July.

