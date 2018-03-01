News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 01 2018 - 15:03

Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Deaths of 5 North Korean Laborers

Russian Investigative Committee in Bashkortostan

Authorities have launched an investigation into criminally negligent manslaughter after five North Korean workers were found dead at a construction site in southern Russia.

Up to to 15,000 Russian work permits are issued to North Korean nationals every year, according to Moscow’s envoy in Pyongyang. Last month, Russia began to deport North Korean workers to comply with UN Security Council sanctions demanding their repatriation within 24 months, over fears that their remittances help finance the country's nuclear program.

Read More
Russia Forced to Deport North Korean Migrant Workers After UN Sanctions

The five workers died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a trailer in the city of Ufa, the local branch of the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

Investigators said the workers “kindled a fire inside a bucket” to keep warm after their electric heating cable broke.

A colleague of the five victims told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper that their bodies were discovered when the morning shift came in to replace the night crew.

“They went into the trailer in the morning to warm up and change clothes,” their colleague told the outlet.

"Conditions there are good, they had electric heating. The cable got cut that day so it became cold,” he was cited as saying.

“They lit a fire to warm up and suffocated,” he said.

Russia Forced to Deport North Korean Migrant Workers After UN Sanctions
News
Feb. 07 2018
Russia Forced to Deport North Korean Migrant Workers After UN Sanctions

Latest news

Putin's Nuclear Comments Launch Explosion in Russian Social Media
Meanwhile…
March 01 2018
Putin's Nuclear Comments Launch Explosion in Russian Social Media
Accused Russia Deputy Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations a 'Hit Job'
News
March 01 2018
Accused Russia Deputy Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations a 'Hit Job'
Russian Youth Arrested for Inflated Duck Sparks Social Media Campaign
Meanwhile…
March 01 2018
Russian Youth Arrested for Inflated Duck Sparks Social Media Campaign

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

Moscow in your inbox