News
June 20 2018 - 09:06
By Reuters

Russia on Brink of Next World Cup Stage After Beating Egypt

Reuters

World Cup hosts Russia kept up their free-scoring ways to move to the brink of a second round place with a 3-1 win over Egypt in their Group A match at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Russia's place in the knockout stages will be secured on Wednesday if Uruguay avoid defeat against Saudi Arabia in the next Group A game.

Ahmed Fathi put the ball into his own net two minutes after halftime, followed by two goals in a three minute spell from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba around the hour mark as Russia took their tournament goal tally to eight in two games.

Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah, playing for the first time since injuring his shoulder in last month's Champions League final, pulled one back from a 73rd minute penalty, awarded after a review by the video assistant referee.

