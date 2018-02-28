News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 28 2018 - 17:02

Russian Olympic Team Reinstated After Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Russian Olympic Committee

Russian Olympic Committee

Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reportedly lifted the ban on Russia that kept its team from wearing its colors, carrying the Russian flag and singing its anthem at the 2018 Winter Games.

The IOC barred the entire Russian Olympic team from the Games that concluded in South Korea on Sunday after investigations into state-sponsored doping. Only clean athletes were cleared to compete under a neutral flag, although two Russian athletes tested positive for banned substances during the games.

IOC member Shamil Tarpischev told the RBC business portal Wednesday that the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has been reinstated, just days after the 2018 closing ceremony.

“Procedurally, Russia doesn’t have to do anything, the restoration of ROC membership occurred automatically, the IOC has no complaints,” Tarpischev was cited as saying.

ROC President Alexander Zhukov later confirmed the news, reading the IOC’s letter to the Russian delegation at a brief press conference.

“In other words, the Russian Olympic Committee has been fully reinstated in its rights as a member of the Olympic family,” Zhukov said in televised comments. 

