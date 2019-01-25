News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 25 2019 - 15:01
By Reuters

Russia Volunteers to Mediate Between Government and Opposition in Venezuela

Rayner Pena / DPA / TASS

Russia on Friday offered to mediate between the government and opposition in Venezuela if necessary, saying it was ready to cooperate with all political forces that acted responsibly, the RIA news agency reported.

The comments came a day after Moscow said Nicolas Maduro was Venezuela's legitimate president and not opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim leader on Wednesday, winning the support of Washington and parts of Latin America.

The RIA news agency cited Alexander Shchetinin, the Russian foreign ministry's director for its Latin American department, as making the mediation offer.



Latest news

4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage
Meanwhile…
Jan. 25 2019
4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage
Russia Asks U.S. to Drop Plans to Deploy Missiles in Space
News
Jan. 25 2019
Russia Asks U.S. to Drop Plans to Deploy Missiles in Space
First Victim of Russia’s 'Undesirable Organizations' Law Declared Prisoner of Conscience
News
Jan. 25 2019
First Victim of Russia’s 'Undesirable Organizations' Law Declared Prisoner of Conscience
By Reuters

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

Meanwhile…

Russian Air Traffic Controllers Order Pizzas for U.S. Colleagues Hit by Shutdown — Reports

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Sign up for our weekly newsletter