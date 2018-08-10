Russia Objects to U.S. Proposal to Blacklist Russian Bank at UN

Russia on Thursday objected to a U.S. proposal to add a Russian bank, Moscow-based North Korean banker and two other entities to a UN Security Council blacklist, diplomats said.

The list of proposed designations mirrors new sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury last week.

The United States made the proposal to the 15-member UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee, which operates by consensus.

Russia objected to the designations because it said the U.S. proposal was not "adequately substantiated by sufficient information," diplomats said.

Russia and China have suggested the Security Council discuss easing sanctions after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time in June and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization.

The United States and other council members have said there must be strict enforcement of sanctions until Pyongyang acts.

Last week, Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow-based Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, North Korean banker Ri Jong Won, China-based Dandong Zhongsheng Industry & Trade Co Ltd and North Korea-based Korea Ungum Corporation.