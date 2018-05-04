Russia’s Obesity Rate Up Almost 50% in 5 Years, Health Ministry Says

The number of Russians diagnosed as obese has increased by almost 50% in five years.

Rising obesity in Russia mirrors a global trend. A 25-year study published last year in The New England Journal of Medicine found that obesity rates had doubled in 70 countries and increased continuously in most others.

“In five years (2011-2016) the [obesity] indicator has grown by 45.5 percent,” the state-run TASS news agency reported Friday, quoting the Health Ministry press office.

While 856.5 out of 100,000 people were considered obese in 2011, that figure stood at 1,245.6 per 100,000 five years later, according to the report.