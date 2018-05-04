News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 04 2018 - 16:05

Russia’s Obesity Rate Up Almost 50% in 5 Years, Health Ministry Says

Tony Alter / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The number of Russians diagnosed as obese has increased by almost 50% in five years.

Rising obesity in Russia mirrors a global trend. A 25-year study published last year in The New England Journal of Medicine found that obesity rates had doubled in 70 countries and increased continuously in most others.

“In five years (2011-2016) the [obesity] indicator has grown by 45.5 percent,” the state-run TASS news agency reported Friday, quoting the Health Ministry press office.

While 856.5 out of 100,000 people were considered obese in 2011, that figure stood at 1,245.6 per 100,000 five years later, according to the report.

Read More
Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

More than 60 percent of Russia’s population is overweight, 20 percent of whom are obese, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates.

For adults, the WHO defines overweight as a body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 25, and obesity as a BMI greater than or equal to 30.

The Russian Health Ministry has developed a strategy to improve the overall health of the population. This includes measures to combat excessive alcohol consumption and smoking, motivate citizens to exercise, and encourage healthy eating.

The $56-million 2017 government strategy aims to increase the share of Russians “committed to a healthy lifestyle” to 60 percent by 2025.

The Art of Winter Living: Staying Healthy
City
Jan. 22 2018
The Art of Winter Living: Staying Healthy
Russian Scientists Propose Healthier 'Olivier Salad'
News
Dec. 19 2017
Russian Scientists Propose Healthier 'Olivier Salad'
Russians Told to Drink More Wine to Boost Country's Health
Meanwhile…
July 04 2017
Russians Told to Drink More Wine to Boost Country's Health

Latest news

Dutch Firms Scrutinized for Allegedly Supplying Parts for Crimea's Kerch Bridge
Business
May 04 2018
Dutch Firms Scrutinized for Allegedly Supplying Parts for Crimea's Kerch Bridge
Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official
News
May 04 2018
Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official
Russia to Honor Iran Nuclear Deal So Long as Others Do – Report
News
May 04 2018
Russia to Honor Iran Nuclear Deal So Long as Others Do – Report

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox