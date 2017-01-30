Russia Now Arresting People for ‘Spy Dog Collars’

A man in the Volgograd region is at the center of a police investigation for trying to sell a dog collar equipped with a GPS chip and a hidden recording device.

The suspect is accused of violating Article 138.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code — the same crime recently added to the charges against Ruslan Sokolovsky, the blogger in Yekaterinburg who supposedly committed extremism last year by sharing a video of himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral.

When police raided Sokolovsky’s home, they found a pen equipped with a hidden recording device. Earlier this month, the violation of Article 138.1 was added to the existing extremism charges against Sokolovsky.