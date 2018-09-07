News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 07 2018 - 15:09

Russia Not Afraid of New U.K. Sanctions, UN Rep Says

Vasily Nebenzya (Justin Lane / EPA / TASS)

Russia doesn’t rule out the possibility that Britain will levy new sanctions in the wake of charges against two Russians over the attack on a former spy and his daughter, but it isn’t afraid of them, Russia’s ambassador to the UN has said.

Britain announced this week that the March 4 attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury was carried out by two Russian military intelligence officers with almost certain approval of senior Kremlin officials. France, Germany, Canada and the United States backed Britain’s assessment.

“We’re not expecting or afraid of anything, but given how things developed over recent years, we do not exclude anything,” Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, told reporters regarding the risk of further sanctions.

Read More
'This Tells Us Nothing': Russia Reacts to Novichok Poisoning Charges

“We take it [the allegations] very seriously, and we have been asking for cooperation from the U.K. authorities from day one,” said Nebenzya, speaking to the press following a UN Security Council session.

“There is no GRU by the way, I forgot to tell the U.K. ambassador. It was renamed to the Chief Directorate of the General Staff, it’s no GRU anymore,” the envoy noted.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

UN Tells Russia to Rein in Torture, Report on Efforts
News
Aug. 10 2018
UN Tells Russia to Rein in Torture, Report on Efforts

Latest news

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska
News
Sept. 07 2018
U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska
Russia Opposes Turkey's Calls for Truce in Idlib
News
Sept. 07 2018
Russia Opposes Turkey's Calls for Truce in Idlib
Navalny Accuses Moscow Mayor of Funding Troll Factory to Sway Public Opinion
News
Sept. 07 2018
Navalny Accuses Moscow Mayor of Funding Troll Factory to Sway Public Opinion

Most read

News

Russian Feminist Blogger Charged With Inciting Hate Toward Men

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

Russian State Media Accuses Anime of Promoting Child Suicide

News

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

News

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocolypse Fueled by Climate Change

Sign up for our weekly newsletter