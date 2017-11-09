Russia’s New Governors Duck Under Tanks to Prove Their Mettle

Weeks after footage surfaced of Russia's next regional leaders jumping off cliffs, video released this week depicts the officials ducking under tanks as part of their training. Ahead of presidential elections next March, President Vladimir Putin has shown the door to at least 20 regional heads, with more expected to be axed.

На полигоне «Кубинка» кандидатов в губернаторы учат прыгать с парашютом, стрелять из автоматов и бросать гранаты:https://t.co/2424lWxtQA pic.twitter.com/Ra9dIETVZK — РБК (@ru_rbc) November 9, 2017

Russian media posted a video last month of newly appointed governors jumping from a 7-meter-high cliff near Sochi in preparation for their new posts. The nine-month training, devised by the Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, is broken into eight sections, the RBC business portal reported Thursday. The first leg took place in June and the last is expected in February. Participants will also travel to Malaysia and Singapore this winter as part of the program, according to RBC.